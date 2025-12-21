Breaking: Power grid cut requested in Yarmouth after van strikes pole and overturns

YARMOUTH – A van reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Yarmouth about 1 PM Sunday. Reports indicated at least one pole was down along with multiple wires at the scene on Wilson Road. Fire officials ordered a grid cut in order to safely access the vehicle to check on and extricate the occupants. Over 600 Eversource customers lost power until utility crews could arrive and isolate the scene. Once the scene was safe, the driver was extricated and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.