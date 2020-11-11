You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Propane leak reported at Amerigas plant in Bourne

Breaking: Propane leak reported at Amerigas plant in Bourne

November 11, 2020

SOUTH SAGAMORE – Fire crews from several towns along with hazardous materials technicians were called to the Amerigas plant on Freight House Road about 5:30 PM. According to reports, a propane leak developed on a large tank after a valve failed.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

