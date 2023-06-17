You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Reported head-on crash on Sagamore Bridge brings traffic to a standstill

Video: Reported head-on crash on Sagamore Bridge brings traffic to a standstill

June 17, 2023



BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported on the Sagamore Bridge shortly after 4:30 PM Saturday. Initial reports say as many as 5 vehicles were involved and several injuries were reported. Ambulances from Sandwich, Plymouth and Wareham were called to the scene. Firefighters had to extricate at least on victim from the wreckage. A seriously injured person was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Traffic was at a standstill approaching the bridge and motorists were urged to use the Bourne Bridge as an alternate. Heavy rain was falling but it was not confirmed if weather was a factor in the crash. As of 6 PM, all lanes were reopened. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Top photos and video by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN; lower photo by Bourne Police/CWN.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

