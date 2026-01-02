You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Rescuers respond after vehicle gets stuck in water on Lieutenant’s Island Bridge in Wellfleet

January 2, 2026



WELLFLEET – A vehicle reportedly got stuck in the water at high tide on the Lieutenant’s Island Bridge in Wellfleet about 10 AM Friday. Because of ice in the water, a boat was not able to reach the scene but fire crews were able to navigate a high-water vehicle to reach the three people and a dog and bring them to shore. They were evaluated for possible hypothermia. The air temperature in Wellfleet was 25 degrees. The water temperature was about 42 degrees.

Photos and video by AAP/CWN

