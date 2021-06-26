BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on Route 6 before the Sagamore Bridge sometime after 3:30 PM Saturday. The driver was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation. The camera at the bridge showed little if any traffic was getting by westbound and there appeared to be a curiosity backup going eastbound. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Rollover crash reported on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge
June 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
