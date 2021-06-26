You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash reported on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

Rollover crash reported on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

June 26, 2021


BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on Route 6 before the Sagamore Bridge sometime after 3:30 PM Saturday. The driver was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation. The camera at the bridge showed little if any traffic was getting by westbound and there appeared to be a curiosity backup going eastbound. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 