FALMOUTH – A two vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Falmouth. The crash happened sometime after 5 PM on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) at Shorewood Drive. The occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and were evaluated at the scene. Traffic was tied up in the area. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Breaking: Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 28 in Falmouth
March 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
