Breaking: Route 6 westbound closed after vehicle allegedly failing to stop crashes before Sagamore Bridge

September 18, 2025

BARNSTABLE – A vehicle that allegedly failed to stop for police and struck a vehicle on Route 132 in Barnstable crashed on Route 6 before the Sagamore Bridge about 11:30 AM Thursday. The highway was closed westbound at Route 130. There are reports of one serious injury at the scene who was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Mass State Police called for the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section team to respond for investigation.

A vehicle struck by another vehicle that failed to stop for police on Route 132 at Phinney’s Lane in Hyannis.
Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN

CWN has crews working this story and we will bring you further details as we get them.

