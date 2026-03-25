Updated: Sandwich man charged with murder of his sister



SANDWICH – From Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois and Sandwich Police Chief Jason Keene announced that on Tuesday March 24, 2026, 67-year-old Kenneth Beltrame, of Sandwich, has been charged with murder.

On March 24, 2026, Sandwich Police Department received a call to to perform a well-being check on a woman located at a residence in the town of Sandwich. Upon arriving to the home, a male identified as Kenneth Beltrame was outside the home when police arrived. Mr. Beltrame disclosed to the police that his sister was inside the home and that she was deceased. Police discovered the body of Mr. Beltrame’s 61-year-old sister, Jennifer Beltrame. The victim had obvious signs of violent trauma to her body.

Detectives with Sandwich Police Department along State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office began their investigation by conducting several interviews and executing a search warrant at the residence.

Mr. Beltrame, upon being given his Miranda warnings, provided an interview with investigators that was electronically recorded.

This matter continues to be investigated by the Sandwich Police Department and the State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Mr. Beltrame will be arraigned in the Barnstable District Court on March 25, 2026, on the charge of Murder.

District Attorney Galibois and Chief Keene would like to extend their condolences for the loss of a loved one. DA Galibois and Chief Keene also recognize the thorough and collaborate effort by investigators that resulted in charges being brought swiftly.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.

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The crime scene was this house on Freeman Ave. When our camera arrived, police tape was still stretched across the building.