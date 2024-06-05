You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Sandwich Police investigating bank robbery

Breaking: Sandwich Police investigating bank robbery

June 5, 2024

SANDWICH – Sandwich Police are investigating a reported bank robbery at the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod at 275 Cotuit Road about 4 PM Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident. An active search is underway for the suspect.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

