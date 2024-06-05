SANDWICH – Sandwich Police are investigating a reported bank robbery at the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod at 275 Cotuit Road about 4 PM Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident. An active search is underway for the suspect.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Breaking: Sandwich Police investigating bank robbery
June 5, 2024
SANDWICH – Sandwich Police are investigating a reported bank robbery at the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod at 275 Cotuit Road about 4 PM Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident. An active search is underway for the suspect.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- MISSING GIRL FOUND After Assault and Battery at Mashpee School
- Homeless Prevention Council Prepares For Saturday’s Walk For Home Fundraiser
- Barnstable Updates Housing Plan, Cape Cod Commission Releases New Strategy
- Flamingo Spotted on Cape Cod
- Sale On Former Sandwich School Closed, Turning Into Housing
- Steamship Authority Cancels Trips Due to Crew Shortage
- Massachusetts EV Infrastructure Expansion Moving Forward
- Mass Gas Average About Three-And-A-Half Dollars Per Gallon
- VIDEO: Orca Whale “Old Thom” Likely Spotted Off Chatham
- New Set Of Stairs At Marconi Beach
- Plymouth Man Killed In Route 3 Crash
- Gateway Airport To Celebrate Inaugural Landing In New Partnership With American Airlines
- Portions Of Nauset Beach To Close To Protect Hatching Shorebirds