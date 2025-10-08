You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Scenic Highway closed due to fiery crash

October 8, 2025

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – A major crash was reported on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) about 12:15 PM Wednesday. One car reportedly caught fire at the scene near the Seafood Shanty. Firefighters had to extricate a victim from the wreckage. One person reportedly suffered critical injuries. Scenic Highway was closed in both directions and motorists should use Sandwich Road to travel along the canal. The delays were likely to last for some time as crash reconstruction is conducted.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

