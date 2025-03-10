BREWSTER – Brewster Police report that the north end of Millstone Road between King Phillip Road and Puritan Drive is closed due to a gas leak. Brewster Police & Brewster Fire are on location and National Grid is in route. Please use Underpass Road to detour around the area. King Phillip Road and points south can be accessed via the Route 137 end of Millstone Road.
Breaking: Section of Millstone Road in Brewster closed due to gas leak
March 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
