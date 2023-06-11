Motorcyclist killed in crash at Bearse’s Way and Enterprise Road in Hyannis





HYANNIS – A serious was reported in Hyannis sometime after 1:30 PM Sunday. The crash at Bearse’s Way and Enterprise Road involved a motorcycle which appeared to have crashed into a Tesla sedan head-on. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There no serious injuries reported in the Tesla. According to reports, police attempted to stop the motorcycle but it failed to stop. Police called off any chase, however, the bike continued and collided with the Tesla. Crash reconstruction was called to the scene to investigate. The intersection was expected to be closed for some time and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Statement from Barnstable Police: At approximately 1:41 PM on Sunday, a Barnstable Police Department patrol officer attempted to pull a motorcycle over for a traffic violation on Route 28 near Garden Lane in Hyannis. The motorcycle operator then failed to stop for the officer and proceeded to flee north onto Bearse’s Way. Moments later the motorcycle crashed into a vehicle on Bearse’s Way near Enterprise Rd. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by a Hyannis Fire Department ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased. The operator of the vehicle struck by the fleeing motorcycle sustained minor injuries in the accident. The crash is being investigated by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team. The identities of the individuals involved in this incident, including the decedent, are being withheld pending further investigation.

Top photos by John P. Carroll/CWN