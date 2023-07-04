Updated: Fatal crash on Sippewisset Road in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Officials were on the scene of a serious rollover crash in Falmouth Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Sippewisset Road near Beccles Road about 8 AM. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the victim. Falmouth Police called for Mass State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) to respond to investigate the collision.

From Falmouth Police: On July 4, 2023 at approximately 7:58 AM, The Falmouth Police and Falmouth Fire Rescue Departments responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in the area of 120 Sippewissett Rd. Upon arrival, responders located a single vehicle overturned resting against a tree. The seventy year old male operator and sole occupant was trapped inside of the vehicle and was extricated by mechanical means. The operator succumbed to injuries received in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle, a 2019 Ranger Rover was traveling south on Sippewissett Rd when it lost control on a curve, and left the roadway. The vehicle rolled over into a ravine and came to rest against a tree. The crash is being investigated by the Falmouth Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section. Until the next of kin has been notified, no additional information about the victim will be released.