Large dump truck, compact car collide on Route 6 eastbound in West Barnstable

March 17, 2021


WEST BARNSTABLE – A major crash was reported on Route 6 in West Barnstable around 3:15 PM Wednesday. According to reports, a large dump truck collided with a Mini Cooper eastbound before exit 65 (old exit 5). The car caught fire which firefighters were able to control which extricating the driver. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills. Route 6 eastbound was closed with traffic being detoured at exit 63 (old exit 4). Traffic was heavily backed up on Route 6. The cause of the crash will be investigated by Mass State Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

