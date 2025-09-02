

WELLFLEET – Emergency officials are arriving on the scene of what is reported to be a serious head-on crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet. The collision happened about 5:45 PM by Shepley’s Wood Products. Several ambulances were called to the scene. Three people were injured, two critically. A MedFlight helicopter landed at the Orleans Middle School field to airlift one victim. A second victim was taken to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a UMass Lifeflight helicopter. Wellfleet Police called for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team to investigate the cause of the crash. Extensive traffic delays were likely for some time.

Update from Wellfleet Police: On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at approximately 5:45 p.m., the Wellfleet Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Route 6 in the area of Shepley Wood Products for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was determined that two vehicles were involved in what appeared to be a head-on collision.

As a result of the crash, an 18-year-old male and an 18-year-old female from one of the vehicles were transported by MedFlight helicopter to Boston hospitals. A front-seat passenger from the second vehicle was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital.

Eastbound traffic on Route 6 was diverted around the crash scene while emergency crews worked in the area. Numerous outside agencies are assisting.

This remains an active scene and is under investigation. Additional information will be released when appropriate.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.



Top photo by AAP/CWN; lower photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN