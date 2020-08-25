Video report: Serious injuries reported in head-on crash in Dennis

DENNIS – Serious injuries were reported after a head-on crash in Dennis about 2:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Old Bass River Road on the overpass bridge of Route 6. The bridge is completely closed and traffic was being rerouted around the scene.

Dennis Police told Cape Wide News that Tuesday at 2:41 PM, they received multiple 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle crash on Old Bass River Road near the intersection with Old Fish House Road in South Dennis. The initial report was that two vehicles were involved and had been a head on crash.

Responding officers found that a 2012 Toyota Prius, traveling south on Old Bass River Road, collided with a 2012 Mitsubishi sedan, traveling north, head on in the area of the south end of the Route 6 overpass on Old Bass River Road. The single occupant of the Prius suffered serious injuries and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by the Dennis Fire Department Rescue.

The occupants of the Mitsubishi received minor injuries which were treated at the scene by Dennis Fire Department personnel.

Old Bass River Road in the area of the crash was closed while officers from the Dennis Police Department investigated with assistance from a Criminal Identification Officer from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

de082520 Old Bass River Road crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.