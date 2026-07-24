MARSTONS MILLS – A skydiver reportedly got stuck about 30 feet up in a tree in Marstons Mills. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters responded to the Cape Cod Airfield on Race Lane sometime after 6:30 PM Friday. The victim was not injured. Firefighters were able to safely lower the man and another who tried to help out to the ground.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Skydiver stuck in tree near Marstons Mills airport
Skydiver stuck in tree near Marstons Mills airport
July 24, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Centerville