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Skydiver stuck in tree near Marstons Mills airport

July 24, 2026

MARSTONS MILLS – A skydiver reportedly got stuck about 30 feet up in a tree in Marstons Mills. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters responded to the Cape Cod Airfield on Race Lane sometime after 6:30 PM Friday. The victim was not injured. Firefighters were able to safely lower the man and another who tried to help out to the ground.

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