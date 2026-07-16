Breaking: One person seriously injured after small plane crashes into pond at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth

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PLYMOUTH – A small plane reportedly crashed into Curlew Pond at the Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth sometime before 8 AM Thursday. Rescuers including divers were dispatched to the scene. According to reports, one person was rescued from the aircraft.

Flight tracking shows the aircraft departed Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard before going down in Plymouth.

From Plymouth Fire: Fire Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department, Plymouth Police Department and its mutual aid partners are at the scene of a plane crash at Curlew Pond involving an occupant who suffered serious injuries.

On Thursday, July 16, at about 7:39 a.m., Plymouth Fire responded after a two-seat plane crashed into Curlew Pond, a small pond located within Myles Standish State Forest.

The pilot was recovered from the water with assistance from the Plymouth County Dive Team and is currently being transported to an area hospital.

The aircraft was a two-seat plane, and the investigation remains ongoing into whether there were additional occupants on board.

Additional assets on-scene include the Massachusetts State Police and the State Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is active and ongoing.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.