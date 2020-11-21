Breaking: State Trooper shot in hand during traffic stop in Hyannis



HYANNIS – A Massachusetts State Trooper was shot in the hand during a traffic stop in Hyannis sometime after 11:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Camp Street in Hyannis. Another trooper rushed the stricken trooper to Cape Cod Hospital and he was later transferred to a Boston hospital but is expected to be okay. The suspect vehicle fled and is still at large. The suspect vehicle description was put over the air but CWN is holding that information until an official release from Mass State Police.

Hear the officer’s call for help here:

In an initial statement, State Police spokeperson David Procopio reported that “Shortly after 11:30 PM Friday a Massachusetts State Trooper was shot after stopping a motor vehicle on Camp Street in Barnstable.

The Trooper was transported by another Trooper to Cape Cod Hospital, and from there was transported by ambulance to a Boston hospital. His injury is non-life threatening.

The suspect vehicle fled after the shooting. A search is ongoing for the occupant or occupants of the vehicle.

The injured Trooper is assigned to the State Police-Yarmouth Barracks.

No further information is being released at this time.”