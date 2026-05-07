Updated: Fire heavily damages Sandwich auto body repair shop

SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze in Sandwich about 1:30 PM Thursday. Mutual aid was called to a commercial building in the 300 block of Route 130 where flames were visible. Fire command reported the fire was at Rotary Collision. All employees safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal’s office was requested to investigate the cause of the fire.

From Sandwich Fire: On Thursday at 1:37 PM, the Sandwich Fire Department responded to a reported building fire at Rotary Collision – 336 Route 130 in Sandwich.

On arrival units found heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the building. A working fire was requested bringing in assistance from Joint Base Cape Cod FD and Mashpee FD to the scene. The fire was contained to one bay of the Collision center with smoke damage throughout the rest of the building.

The bulk of the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes while another 60 minutes to extinguish remaining hot spots including debris outside the building. The business was occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

A total of 24 firefighters responded to the scene and remained on scene for 90 minutes. Cotuit, Bourne and Barnstable Fire Departments provided station coverage during the incident and handled multiple additional medical calls in town. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Sandwich Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police and is not considered suspicious at this time.