BREAKING: Traffic crash closes Route 6 between Route 137 and Route 6A

August 26, 2024

Orleans Police/CWN

BREWSTER – A traffic crash was reported just east of Route 137 on Route 6 about 3:15 PM Monday. One person was reported to have potentially life-threatening injuries. Route 6 was closed between Route 137 (Exit 85 and Route 6A (Exit 89). Mass State Police called for their Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (CARS) to investigate the crash. The closure was expected to last for an extended time. Motorists should use Route 6A or Route 28 to Route 39 as alternate routes.

