Breaking: Traffic crash reported on Bourne Bridge

October 5, 2025

BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge about 12:30 PM Sunday which caused significant traffic backups. One person was transported to a hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. By 1:10 PM it was reported the vehicle had been towed and traffic was flowing again. Further details were not immediately available.

