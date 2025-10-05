BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge about 12:30 PM Sunday which caused significant traffic backups. One person was transported to a hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. By 1:10 PM it was reported the vehicle had been towed and traffic was flowing again. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Traffic crash reported on Bourne Bridge
October 5, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable offers free counseling for Medicare beneficiaries ahead of Open Enrollment
- Road paving to restrict access on Jarvesville roads on Saturday
- Barnstable Commissioners reaffirm their position on accessory dwelling units within the Cape Cod National Seashore
- New road project in Yarmouth starting next week
- LISTEN: Chamber pushes back on new taxes, Barnstable celebrates new water lab
- Massachusetts A.G. monitoring effects of latest federal government shutdown
- Proposed housing project pulled for Lower Cape church property
- Senate approves data privacy act backed by local delegation
- Work begins to move the Sandy Neck parking lot and increase coastal resilience
- Barnstable ordinance aims to reduce water pollution from common lawn fertilizers
- Chamber supports real estate transfer fee, though with some concerns
- Wind may cause ferry cancellations today, change and cancellation fees waived
- Accessory dwelling units more accessible following passage of MA affordable homes law