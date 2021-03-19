You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Two workers serious;y injured in fall from roof in Mashpee

Breaking: Two workers serious;y injured in fall from roof in Mashpee

March 19, 2021

MASHPEE – Two workers were seriously injured after reportedly falling about 30 feet from a roof. The incident happened at a new development on Clayton Circle off Sampson’s Mill Road shortly before 8:30 AM. One of the victims was taken to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter. The second was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to meet a second MedFlight helicopter. Mashpee Police and OSHA are investigating the incident.

