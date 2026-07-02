Video: Vehicle failing to stop for State Police causes crash on Bourne Bridge, heads toward Falmouth



BOURNE – A vehicle allegedly failed to stop for State Police and took off at speeds reportedly exceeding 100 MPH sometime after 9 AM Thursday. The vehicle caused a crash on the Bourne Bridge causing minor injuries to a trooper. The vehicle headed down MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) into Falmouth. Officials terminated the pursuit for safety reasons but continue to search for the vehicle.

Police have converged on a location in Falmouth. About 11 AM it was confirmed a person was in custody.



From Bourne Police: Earlier Thursday, Bourne PD was notified of a vehicle pursuit involving Massachusetts State Police and one vehicle traveling on Route 25 toward the Cape. The vehicle continued over the Bourne Bridge striking at least one trooper before continuing on MacArthur Blvd into Falmouth. The operator has since been taken into custody by the MSP in Falmouth.

From Mass State Police: At approximately 9:30 AM on July 2nd, a Trooper on patrol attempted to stop a vehicle on Route 25, prior to the Bourne Bridge. With heavy traffic on the Bourne Bridge, additional Troopers joined, and tried to get the driver to exit the vehicle. When the driver’s door was open, the car began to move, dragging one of the Troopers several feet.

The suspect vehicle continued to flee the scene. Information about the suspect was shared amongst law enforcement, and MSP and Falmouth Police began to monitor for sightings of the vehicle. State Police Airwing and K-9 teams were also alerted.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was identified outside of a residence in East Falmouth. Members of the MSP STOP Team and Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section responded to the residence where the suspect was initially non-compliant.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody. The Trooper who was dragged was transported to be evaluated for what appear to be minor injuries.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

CWN continues to reach out to State and Falmouth police for further information.

Video obtained via Cape Cod Incidents (above) shows the suspect driver making a dangerous zig zag coming across the Bourne Bridge. Below a still image from the video:

