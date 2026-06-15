HARWICH – A crane being towed on a truck reportedly struck the overpass at Route 137 on Route 6 in Harwich about 9 AM. No injuries were reported and damage was also reported as minor. The Mass State Police Truck Team will investigate the incident. Traffic delays were likely in the area.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Vehicle strikes bridge on Route 6 in Harwich
Breaking: Vehicle strikes bridge on Route 6 in Harwich
June 15, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Brewster, Harwich