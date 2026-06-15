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Breaking: Vehicle strikes bridge on Route 6 in Harwich

June 15, 2026

HARWICH – A crane being towed on a truck reportedly struck the overpass at Route 137 on Route 6 in Harwich about 9 AM. No injuries were reported and damage was also reported as minor. The Mass State Police Truck Team will investigate the incident. Traffic delays were likely in the area.

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