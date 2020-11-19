Video report: Woman found shot along Cape Cod Canal





BOURNE – A woman was reportedly found suffering from a gunshot wound in Bourne sometime after 5 PM Thursday. Officials responded to the recreation area off Sandwich Road along the Cape Cod Canal. The victim was rushed to the Hoxie School and transferred to a MedFlight helicopter which flew her to a trauma center. Several police units including a State Police helicopter were in the recreation area which has been cordoned off and also in the Scusset Beach area.

In a statement, Bourne Police report they responded along with Bourne Fire/Rescue & Emergency Services, and the Massachusetts State Police responded to an incident on the Cape Cod Canal Service Road. Upon arrival, a female was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The female was transported to a regional hospital. The initial investigation determined this not to be a criminal matter and there are no individuals actively being searched for according to police.

Photos and video by Krysta Lubold/CWN

bo111920 canal shooting from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.