Breaking: Woman shot in Hyannis early Saturday morning

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating an early morning shooting. Officials responded to an apartment complex on Main Street at School Street about 4:15 AM. The victim reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. About 7 AM, a MedFlight helicopter landed at Cape Cod Gateway Airport although it was not confirmed if it was for the victim. Barntsable Police set up a perimeter at the scene and closed Main Street in the area as Cape Cod SWAT was called to the scene.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.