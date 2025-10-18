You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Woman shot in Hyannis early Saturday morning

Breaking: Woman shot in Hyannis early Saturday morning

October 18, 2025

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating an early morning shooting. Officials responded to an apartment complex on Main Street at School Street about 4:15 AM. The victim reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. About 7 AM, a MedFlight helicopter landed at Cape Cod Gateway Airport although it was not confirmed if it was for the victim. Barntsable Police set up a perimeter at the scene and closed Main Street in the area as Cape Cod SWAT was called to the scene.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

