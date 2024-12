BREWSTER – Brewster firefighters were called to a small pond at Nickerson State Park shortly before 4 PM Thursday after a dog fell through the ice. The firefighters donned survival suits and made their way to the dog and returned it to shore where it was evaluated.

This is a reminder that the cold snap was not nearly enough to make the ice safe. Also if your pet does fall through do not attempt to rescue them yourself. Call 911 and let the professionals with the right equipment do the rescue.