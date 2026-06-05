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Brewster firefighters respond to smoke at Kings Landings apartments

June 5, 2026

BREWSTER – Firefighters were called to the Kings Landings apartments on State Street in Brewster about 8:30 AM Friday after reports of a fire in one of the buildings. Smoke was discovered on arrival and after an investigation, it was learned burning material, possibly burnt food, was removed by a resident before firefighters arrived. The building was ventilated. No injuries were reported.

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