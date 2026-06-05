BREWSTER – Firefighters were called to the Kings Landings apartments on State Street in Brewster about 8:30 AM Friday after reports of a fire in one of the buildings. Smoke was discovered on arrival and after an investigation, it was learned burning material, possibly burnt food, was removed by a resident before firefighters arrived. The building was ventilated. No injuries were reported.
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Brewster firefighters respond to smoke at Kings Landings apartments
June 5, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Brewster