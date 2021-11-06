BREWSTER – Brewster Police Lieutenant George Bausch retired Friday. Co-workers gave him a well deserved send off:
With the retirement of Lieutenant George Bausch today we want to congratulate Lieutenant Charles Mawn and Sergeant Francesco Mirisola on their promotions today.
Photos by Brewster Police/CWN
Brewster Police Lieutenant retires, promotions announced
November 5, 2021
