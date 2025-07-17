BREWSTER – From Brewster Police: Wednesday was the last shift for Sergeant Frank Mirisola. After almost 30 years with Brewster PD and 32 years total in policing, he is easing into retirement where he will enjoy time with his family and likely get in a few rounds of golf. In addition to serving as a patrol sergeant, Sergeant Mirisola represented the department as an active member of the regional SWAT team. His dedication to the department and the community of Brewster was exemplary and his daily presence will be missed. Best of luck in your next chapter Frank!
Brewster Police Sergeant retires after nearly 30 years
July 17, 2025
