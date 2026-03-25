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Bridge work to cause delays on Bourne Bridge on Thursday

March 25, 2026


BOURNEFrom U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Inspection and maintenance work will be performed on the Bourne Bridge on Thursday March 26th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. During this time, traffic will be restricted to one lane of travel in each direction to accommodate the work. No wide loads will be permitted to cross the bridge while the lane restrictions are in place. For further information, please contact the Cape Cod Canal Field Office at (508) 759-4431.

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