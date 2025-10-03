You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fire breaks out in Dennis marsh

Brush fire breaks out in Dennis marsh

October 3, 2025

DENNIS – Fire broke out in a marsh in Dennis sometime after 1 PM Friday. Fire crews responded to the area off Fisk Street and worked to contain the fire and keep it away from a nearby residence. No injuries were reported. Crews were able to knock down the fire and remained on scene checking for hot spots.

