Brush fire contained near residence in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Fire: At approximately 2:10 AM, the Wellfleet Fire Department was dispatched for a report of a utility pole fire in the area of Wellfleet Woods Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a brush fire approximately 100 feet by 40 feet in size, burning toward a nearby residence. Crews quickly deployed a deck gun and handline to protect the home and contain the fire.

The fire was brought under control within minutes, with firefighters remaining on scene to extinguish hot spots and ensure the area was safe. There was no damage to the residence, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

As we enter the fall season, Wellfleet Fire would like to remind residents to maintain defensible space around their homes. Keeping a five-foot perimeter clear of vegetation and debris can significantly reduce the risk of fire spreading to structures.

For more information on how to prepare your home for wildfire, visit the National Fire Protection Association’s website.

Editor’s note: Firefighters returned to check for hot spots about 8:15 AM.