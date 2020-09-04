WAREHAM – Earlier this evening, Wareham Department of Natural Resources assisted The Wareham Fire Department at a fire scene in the northwest corner of the Maple Springs Wildlife Management Area, closely bordering Myles Standish State Forest and the Algonquin Gas Transmission Line. The fire was next to an illegal campsite on the Wildlife Management Area. Fire crews brought in a small trash pump and utilized a water source to extinguish the fire. DNR Officers will be following up with removal of the campsite and disposal. Wareham DNR says had this been during our recent dry and hot weather, the fire could have spread and been disastrous for the forest and wildlife that call it home.
Brush fire in Wareham blamed on illegal campsite
September 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
