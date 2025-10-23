BOURNE – Firegfighters were called to Sandwich Road along the Cape side of the canal for a brush fire about 1 PM Thursday. The fire was reported in the area east of the Midway Recreational Area. A Sandwich brush breaker was called to assist in battling the fire. Traffic slowdowns were likely in the area.
Brush fire near Midway Recreational Area likely to cause traffic slowdowns
October 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
