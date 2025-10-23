You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fire near Midway Recreational Area likely to cause traffic slowdowns

Brush fire near Midway Recreational Area likely to cause traffic slowdowns

October 23, 2025

BOURNE – Firegfighters were called to Sandwich Road along the Cape side of the canal for a brush fire about 1 PM Thursday. The fire was reported in the area east of the Midway Recreational Area. A Sandwich brush breaker was called to assist in battling the fire. Traffic slowdowns were likely in the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 