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Brush fire spreads to house in Mashpee

April 14, 2026

MASHPEE – A brush fire spread to a house in Mashpee before being brought under control. Officials rushed to Wheeler Road about 4:30 PM Tuesday and stretched hose lines to knock down the flames. Everyone safely evacuated the house and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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