MASHPEE – A brush fire spread to a house in Mashpee before being brought under control. Officials rushed to Wheeler Road about 4:30 PM Tuesday and stretched hose lines to knock down the flames. Everyone safely evacuated the house and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
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Brush fire spreads to house in Mashpee
April 14, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Mashpee