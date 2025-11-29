You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fire spreads to shed in Yarmouth

Brush fire spreads to shed in Yarmouth

November 29, 2025


YARMOUTH – A brush fire reportedly spread to a shed and landscaping equipment before being doused by responding Yarmouth firefighters. The fire was reported on Pine Grove Road about 1:15 PM Saturday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo courtesy of Ken Sears/CWN

