Building inspector called after reports of wall collapse in Hyannis

November 25, 2025

HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters responded to 430 Main Street shortly after 2:30 PM Tuesday. According to reports, the building was under renovation when what was described as a “load bearing” wall collapsed. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the integrity of the structure. Further details were not immediately available.

