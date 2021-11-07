You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Building inspector called after vehicle hits house in Dennis

Building inspector called after vehicle hits house in Dennis

November 7, 2021

DENNIS – A vehicle reportedly struck a house on Sears Road in Dennis shortly before 5 PM Sunday. Two people in the vehicle were evaluated at the scene by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The collision is under investigation by Dennis Police.

