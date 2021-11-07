DENNIS – A vehicle reportedly struck a house on Sears Road in Dennis shortly before 5 PM Sunday. Two people in the vehicle were evaluated at the scene by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The collision is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Building inspector called after vehicle hits house in Dennis
November 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
