Breaking: All students safe after fire breaks out at Mashpee Middle-High School





MASHPEE – A fire was reported at Mashpee Middle-High School at 500 Old Barnstable Road just before 9 AM Monday. Heavy smoke was reported from the roof of the structure and fire officials immediately struck a 2nd alarm. The fire appeared to involve a heating system. All students safely evacuated the school and were relocated to another nearby school.to stay warm.

Mashpee Public Schools posted that they want to inform you that there has been a fire incident at Mashpee Middle-High School.. All students and staff have been safely evacuated from the building, and everyone is accounted for. The area fire departments and local police are currently on site, and they are handling the situation. At this time, there is no immediate danger to any students or staff.

As of 9:50 PM, the fire was reported under control.



CWN will being you further details as we get them.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN