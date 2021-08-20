Bulletin: Latanowich guilty of all charges in killing of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon



BARNSTABLE – A jury in Barnstable Superior Court on Thursday found Thomas Lantanowich Guilty of second degree murder and guilty of all seven charges he faced in the killing of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon more than three years ago while Gannon was serving a warrant at a home in Marstons Mills. The verdict came down on Friday after 4 days of deliberations following a trial that featured testimony from officers who were with Gannon when he was fatally shot in the head and testimony from the defendant himself.

Latanowich, during his direct testimony, claimed he fired the fatal shots because he feared for his life while hiding in the attic of home. Gannon was attempting to enter the attic when he was shot. His K-9 Nero was also shot and seriously injured but survived.

Shortly after they began deliberations, the jury asked for clarification on whether they needed to find that Latanowich intended to shoot and kill Gannon, or just intended to shoot and kill anyone.

The judge returned instructions saying the jury only had to find that the defendant intended to shoot and kill someone, not specifically Gannon.

During testimony on Monday, the defendant said he was in fear, claiming he was the target of a drive-by shooting several days earlier on the Lower Cape.

Gannon and other officers from Yarmouth and Barnstable were at the home on April 12, 2018, to serve a probation warrant on Latanowich.

When officers entered the first floor at 109 Blueberry Lane, they cleared the area and then noticed a hatch in a bedroom leading up to the attic. Prosecutors said Gannon and Nero were shot by Latanowich when they attempted to enter the attic area.

The jury also heard from officers who testified that Gannon clearly announced that Yarmouth Police and a K-9 unit were in the house and told anyone inside to surrender or risk being bitten by Nero.

In other evidence presented, jurors were read text messages Latanowich was sending to friends and family while holed up on the attic after the shooting, including one that indicated he was going to shoot it out and take as many people as he could with him.

