BULLETIN: Small plane crashes at Barnstable Municipal Airport

HYANNIS – A small plane reportedly crashed while trying to land at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis just before 3:30 PM Monday. The plane was reported to be a Cessna 402C. Two people were on board and both declined any medical treatment. Firefighters checked for any fuel leaking from the aircraft and disconnected the battery to prevent any fire. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified to investigate the crash.

CWN’s John P. Carroll is on the way to the scene and we’ll have further details as they become available.