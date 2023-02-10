Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School evacuated after reports of fire in the building

BOURNE – A fire was reported at the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School at 220 Sandwich Road just after 1 PM Friday afternoon. All students were safely evacuated from the school. Firefighters arrived to find a heavy smoke condition and a second alarm was struck. Initial reports were for a possible electrical fire in the wall in the culinary department. Fire officials report the fire was contained to an electric panel. Crews were working to ventilate the smoke and keep it from spreading into other areas of the building.

Update from Bourne Police: Buses will be releasing and transporting students from the Vocational school as usual. Any parents that would normally pick up their students are to meet at Gallo Ice Arena. A school official will be on scene to at Gallo to assist with reunification. Once again all students and faculty are safe at this time.

Further update from Bourne Police: Fire extinguished. Buses are departing with students that usually use buses. Students that drive to school are being released. Parents that pick up are now being allowed on campus to pick up students.

One injury on scene was a student with a minor burn not requiring transport. That parent was already notified.

All activities at UCT have been cancelled for the evening.

I would like to thank all the students and staff for their prompt and orderly evacuation of the school and their patience while waiting for fire operations to complete. Also thank you to all responders from area FDs, utility companies and town departments that assisted in the investigation and evacuation.

-Chief Esip