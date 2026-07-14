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Burn victim airlifted from Hyannis

July 14, 2026

BARNSTABLE – A victim suffering from significant burns was airlifted to an off-Cape burn unit sometime after noon Tuesday. The victim arrived at an urgent care and was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.

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