BARNSTABLE – A victim suffering from significant burns was airlifted to an off-Cape burn unit sometime after noon Tuesday. The victim arrived at an urgent care and was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.
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Burn victim airlifted from Hyannis
July 14, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis