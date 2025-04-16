C-O-MM lieutenant promoted to Captain



CENTERVILLE – From Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mlls fire: Matt began his career in emergency services in 1995 after earning his EMT certification from the University of New Mexico. He initially served in New Mexico with ski patrol and search and rescue teams, where he developed a deep commitment to public safety and emergency response. In 2004, Matt returned from California to pursue his dream of becoming a firefighter by completing paramedic school. During that time, he and his wife, Jen, relocated to Boston. Soon after, Matt accepted his first fire department position with the Northampton Fire Department. While living in Northampton, the couple welcomed their first child, and after three years, they decided to move closer to family on Cape Cod, an area both had strong ties to and had always loved.

In 2009, Matt joined Mashpee Fire Department before transferring to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) Fire Department in 2010. Over the past decade, Matt has advanced through the ranks, starting as a firefighter, then Lieutenant, and now proudly serving as a newly promoted Captain. Matt is also currently enrolled in the Emergency Management program (MSEM) through Mass Maritime. Throughout this journey, he has remained deeply committed to his community and the safety of the residents he serves. His wife Jen has also been an active part of the Cape community, working for the past 15 years as a school counselor in the Barnstable School System. Matt and Jen are raising two active teenage boys and building a life focused on family, service, and their love for Cape Cod.

Please join us in congratulating Captain Malone on this well-deserved achievement!