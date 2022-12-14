You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cape Air flight from Boston to Hyannis returns to Boston as precaution

December 14, 2022

capecod.com file photo

BOSTON, MA – A Cape Air flight from Boston to Hyannis returned to Logan International Airport shortly after takeoff around 9 AM Wednesday morning. According to reports, an indicator light for a hydraulic problem lit up prompting the pilot to divert back to Boston. There were two people onboard the Cessna 402C and no injuries were reported.

