BOSTON, MA – A Cape Air flight from Boston to Hyannis returned to Logan International Airport shortly after takeoff around 9 AM Wednesday morning. According to reports, an indicator light for a hydraulic problem lit up prompting the pilot to divert back to Boston. There were two people onboard the Cessna 402C and no injuries were reported.
Cape Air flight from Boston to Hyannis returns to Boston as precaution
December 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
