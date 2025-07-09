You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cape Air flight lands safely in Hyannis after reporting hydraulic issue

Cape Air flight lands safely in Hyannis after reporting hydraulic issue

July 9, 2025

HYANNIS – A Cape Air flight landed safely at Cape Cod Gateway Airport after the pilot reported a hydraulic issue. Flight tracking shows flight 5161 was bound from Nantucket to Boston when the pilot diverted to Hyannis. The Cessna 402C with 8 people on touched down safely shortly after 1 PM. No injuries were reported. The FAA will investigate the incident.

