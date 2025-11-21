You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cape Air flight returns to Hyannis after report of one engine failure

Cape Air flight returns to Hyannis after report of one engine failure

November 21, 2025

Courtesy of Cape Air – file

HYANNIS – A Cape Air plane returned to Cape Cod Gateway Airport after the pilot reported one of his engines went out. Flight tracking appeared to show the plane had departed on a scheduled flight to Binghamton, NY when the pilot diverted back to Hyannis. About 11:15 AM, the Tecnam P2012 Traveller twin engine aircraft landed without incident and no injuries were reported. The FAA will investigate the incident.

