Cape Cod National Seashore urges you to stay Shark Smart at their beaches this fall



WELLFLEET – From the Cape Cod National Seashore: As summer winds down, Cape Cod National Seashore remains a destination for recreation and relaxation. However, beachgoers are advised that lifeguard services have ended for the season, and the ocean presents ongoing risks. Shark activity remains high through September and October.

The presence of great white sharks and gray seals off Cape Cod has drawn significant attention in recent years. Both species have long been part of the ecosystem. Sharks, which have existed for more than 400 million years, play a critical role as top predators in maintaining a balanced marine environment.

Seals, the prey for great white sharks, have also increased in population. Each summer and fall, sharks are observed hunting seals close to shore. Spotter planes regularly report shark activity near the Outer Cape, including in areas used by swimmers. While shark bites on humans are rare, a fatal incident occurred in Wellfleet in September 2018.

Beach Safety Reminders:

Lifeguards are no longer on duty.

Rip currents, undertows, and shore breaks are hazardous.

Be aware sharks hunt for seals in shallow water.

Avoid areas where seals are present

Stay close to shore.

Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf with others—never alone.

Avoid murky or low-visibility water.

In emergencies, call 911. Emergency call boxes and bleeding-control kits are available at beaches.

To enhance public safety, the National Park Service, local towns, the Massachusetts Shark Research Program, and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy have collaborated on shark advisory signs, educational materials, and the “Shark Smart” safety campaign. Visitors can find Shark Smart resources at all national seashore beaches and online at https://www.nps.gov/caco/planyourvisit/sharksafety.htm.